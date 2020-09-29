Police search for shooter, vehicle after man killed in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After a 26-year-old man shot Monday night on Roanoke Boulevard died at a hospital, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking the gunman believed to be traveling in a burgundy or maroon-colored car.

Officers were called to Roanoke near Gisborne Drive, in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood of Northwest Jacksonville, before 9 p.m. and found the victim with a single gunshot wound. Police said they were able to interview several witnesses, but are looking for additional people who may have seen what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-866-845-TIPS.