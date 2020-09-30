62ºF

1 dead after single-vehicle crash on Edgewood Avenue, police say

Staff, News4Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person died after a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday evening on Edgewood Avenue North near West 12th Street, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

According to police, a vehicle crashed into a pole around 6 p.m.

Police said the male driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Police said they’re looking into factors that could have led to the crash and they’re asking anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

