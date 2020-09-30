Bradford County man dead, woman questioned after apparent domestic dispute near school

HAMPTON, Fla. – A Bradford County man was found dead Wednesday morning following an apparent domestic dispute not far from an elementary school in Hampton.

According to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office, a woman is being interviewed by detectives following the shooting death. The Sheriff’s Office said she called to report the incident and was “directly involved in the shooting.”

Deputies arrived a the home on 49th Avenue in Hampton shortly before 10 a.m. on Wednesday and found the man lying in the driveway had been shot at least once. A gun was found near the man’s body and he was later pronounced dead.

Because the shooting happened close to Hampton Elementary, students and staff at the school sheltered in place. The school is now back to normal, the Sheriff’s Office said. As of 12 p.m., SE 49th Avenue was closed to traffic between County Road 18 and SE 109th Street.

Bradford County detectives are investigating the incident as an ongoing domestic dispute.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement Mobile Crime Scene Unit in Jacksonville has been asked to help with processing the area where the shooting happened.

The identity of the man who was killed is being withheld until notification of the next-of-kin can be made. The woman involved was also not named by the Sheriff’s Office.