Multiple children hurt in Jacksonville go-kart crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two children and an adult were hurt Wednesday in a crash on Jacksonville’s Northside involving a go-kart and another vehicle, authorities said.

According to the Jacksonville Fire-Rescue Department, the crash happened sometime Wednesday afternoon near where Sycamore Street meets Moncrief-Dinsmore Road. Multiple injuries were reported at the scene.

JFRD said all three people were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their injuries were described as serious.

Drivers in the area should expect delays, the fire department tweeted.