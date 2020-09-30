Second Lady Karen Pence in Jacksonville to launch military spouses program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Second Lady Karen Pence and Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia will be in the River City on Wednesday to launch a new employee assistance program for military spouses.

Pence is expected to speak to military spouses at NAS Jacksonville to launch the Transition Employment Assistance for Military Spouses (TEAMS) Program. It is designed to help military spouses advance their careers through training, workshops, and networking tailored to their unique circumstances.

In an announcement of the visit, Pence noted military families move, on average, every two to three years because of military assignments creating the need for spouses to constantly readjust to new state licensing laws and fees for training, certificates, and applications. TEAMS is set up to help assist with these challenges.

Pence will also K9s For Warriors to learn about the work to address veteran suicide. She is expected to tour the facility in Ponte Vedra Beach and meet with staff and current and past veterans who are going through or have gone through the program.

“Because Mrs. Pence is such a fan of K9s for Warriors, she wanted to come to see what we’re doing,” said City Councilman and K-9s for Warrior CEO Rory Diamond. “She is also is in charge of a national effort to stop veteran suicide and wanted to see how we have been so successful.”

After visiting K-9s for Warriors, Pence is expected to wrap up her with a visit to a local coffee shop owned by a veteran and military spouse.

Tuesday’s initiatives are launched on the heels of an awareness campaign the Second Lady launched in September 2018 to elevate and encourage military spouses while also recognizing their unique employment challenges