State releases school-by-school breakdown of COVID-19 cases

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than a month after 1.2 million Florida students returned to classrooms, the Florida Department of Health on Tuesday night quietly released a report detailing the number reported coronavirus cases in schools across the state.

The 13-page report breaks down the number of cases for each public school in Florida, including universities, from Sept. 6 until Sept. 26.

MORE | View the full report here

In some cases, the report provides more details about the number of cases in schools than are currently provided by school districts. The school district in Duval County gives a school-by-school breakdown of the number of cases, but many districts like those in St. Johns County and Clay County only provide the total number of cases district-wide each week.

Parents have been calling for the Department of Health to release the report so they can make better decisions about whether or not to send students back into classrooms amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s a breakdown of the overall cases in Jacksonville area school districts:

DUVAL: 96 total cases

ST. JOHNS: 69 total cases

CLAY: 44 total cases

NASSAU: 25 total cases

ALACHUA: 43 total cases

BRADFORD: 24 total cases

BAKER: 39 total cases

PUTNAM: 38 total cases

FLAGLER: 21 total cases

UNION: 12 total cases

Taking a closer look, Baker County Senior High School in Glen St. Mary has reported one of the highest totals for any school in the state with 18 total reported cases since Sept. 6. Only two public high schools in the state have reported more cases so far.

San Pablo Elementary School in Jacksonville Beach has reported eight COVID-19 cases, the most in the Duval County school district. All of the cases were reported last week.

Nease High School has reported the most cases in St. Johns County with eight confirmed cases. That has led to many students being quarantined in the school.

There have been nine cases reported at Clay High School and seven cases reported at Fleming Island High School, the report shows.

Before the report was released, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday was asked during a press conference what was taking the state so long to release the report.

“I would like to get out. You know why? Because the story is a good story to tell,” DeSantis said.

This is a developing story. News4Jax is taking a closer look at what the numbers tell us and will update this story throughout the day.

News4Jax has also requested more information about the report from local school districts and the Florida Department of Health.