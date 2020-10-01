4 people injured in shooting at apartment complex in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured four people at an apartment complex.

All four were taken to the hospital. A spokesperson for Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the two men were in life-threatening condition. The two women involved were also injured and taken to the hospital but are expected to be OK.

SOUTHSIDE SHOOTING — Investigators on scene at Volaris West Kernan Apartment Homes on Beach Blvd since 9:45 last night where Police say 4 people have been shot & taken to hospital. No suspect info. If you know anything call JSO. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/UWjayFoveb — Brittany Muller (@BrittMullerNews) October 1, 2020

The shooting happened before 9:45 Wednesday night at Volaris West Kernan Apartments near Beach Boulevard and Kernan Boulevard.

A spokesperson for Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said an incident happened in the apartment before the shooting, but didn’t elaborate.

JSO also said investigators aren’t sure if the shooter is at large or if one of the injured was the shooter.

The spokesperson said they don’t know if there was more than one shooter.

It’s not clear if the four people shot live at the apartment. It’s unknown if or what the relationship is between them.

Police are conducting interviews with neighbors and plan to speak with the people shot at the hospital once they’re able to.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida anonymously at 1-866-845-TIPS.