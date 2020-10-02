Regency testing site no longer offers antibody tests

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Antibody tests are no longer being offered at state sponsored testing sites, including the site in Regency Square, according to the City of Jacksonville.

Antibody tests are still available at the Fortuna Senior Center site on McCormick Road from Monday through Wednesday, and at the site on Atlantic Boulevard from Thursday through Saturday, the cited noted in a Friday tweet.

The map of all testing locations and other information about the testing sites is updated on the city’s website.