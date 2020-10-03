BLM 5K offers supporters a different way to have their voices heard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – BLM 5K held its first walk/run event Saturday night in the River City.

The race, put on by a separate organization from Black Lives Matter Jacksonville, was in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and aimed to give those who don’t want to protest a chance to have their voices heard.

The event included food, vendors and voter registration drives.

At least a thousand people had come out for the event as of 6 p.m., and organizers said they do have safety measures in place for the runners, who took off underneath the Main Street Bridge.

They separated the race into waves of 100, starting 5 minutes apart.

They didn’t allow any day-of registrations and enforced social distancing rules where runners came in to pick up their packets.

Once runners finish the race, they are asked to put their masks back on.

Organizer and founder of BLM 5K Tanisha Crisp said it was amazing to see the first wave of runners take off after all their hard work to make it happen.

“Everyone feels safe. Everyone feels like they can support the Black Lives Matter movement, so that’s the No. 1 goal here -- and to honor the Black community, to give back to the Black community,” Crisp said.

Crisp said they are going to distribute the proceeds and donations from the 5K between at least 10 local Black families suffering from poverty to help with rent and living expenses.