Clay County animal shelter in dire need of kitten food, cat supplies

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – After the suspension of Trap, Neuter, Release programs in Clay County, local shelters are seeing an influx in kittens.

With more than 450 cats and kittens in foster care, Safe Animal Shelter is turning to the community for help.

The shelter is small and right now they’re in dire need of cat food.

“We don’t know how we’re going to get it, how we’re going to afford it,” said Jessica Tholen, medical manager at Safe Animal Shelter.

The rescue center posted on social media over the weekend that they were out of kitten food.

Since then, they’ve received some donations, but not nearly as much as they normally would due to economic hardships.

“Unfortunately, we just can’t keep up with the numbers ... they are left in boxes daily at our door,” Tholen said.

The shelter is asking for kitten food, cat litter, and of course, laundry supplies to keep their beds and blankets clean.

“Right now we have about 484 in foster care. At this time we usually have between 100 and 200 so we’re more than doubled from what we usually have,” said Shelley Finn, Foster Care Coordinator at Safe Animal Shelter.

If you can’t donate, the shelter is always looking for volunteers and foster families.

If you want to help out your local shelter, click here.