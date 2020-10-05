Remember when Amy Barrett spoke at Jacksonville University?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Years before Amy Coney Barrett became a Supreme Court nominee, she taught law at the University of Notre Dame.

While a law professor, she spent time on the lecture circuit, delivering remarks at public and private engagements, including a 2016 visit to Jacksonville University as part of its Hesburgh Lecture Series.

During the lecture, which was based on the impact of the presidential election on the U.S. Supreme Court, Barrett discussed the late Justice Antonin Scalia, for whom she clerked, among other topics.

Asked about Trump’s and Hillary Clinton’s statements on how they intended to fill any SCOTUS vacancies, Barrett said she didn’t think that’s the right way to handle judicial appointments.

“I mean, we shouldn’t be putting people on the court that share our policy preferences,” Barrett said. “We should we putting people on the court who want to apply the Constitution.”

View the complete remarks below: