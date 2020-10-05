Shad Khan: ‘We have to find a way to win’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan is speaking out about the team’s disappointing 1-3 start to the season after the loss to the previously winless Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

His comments Monday came as many fans continue to be frustrated by the mounting losses.

News4Jax spoke to a lot of fans and sports experts and fingers are pointing a lot of directions, some at the team others at leadership including head coach Doug Marrone, general manager Dave Caldwell and Khan.

The studios of 1010XL have been sounding depressing lately as fans call in unhappy yet another season.

“I think people are beginning to question Shad Khan and Tony Khan,” said Ryan “The Hacker” Green, a 1010XL radio host. “I think the Doug Marrone, Dave Caldwell thing has started to rub people the wrong way.”

We talked with the hosts of XL PrimeTime which includes former Jaguar player Leon Searcy and they’re seeing a lot of things contributing to the team’s struggles.

“The whole organization from top to bottom. From ownership to GM to head coach to players. And rightfully so. This team has been bad, abysmal for the last decade and a half,” Searcy said.

On Monday, for the first time since February, Khan spoke publicly about his team as the latest plans for Lot J were revealed.

“We, obviously, I think I’m very disappointed. I think being 1-3 at this point,” Khan said. “Yesterday when I was leaving Cincinnati, I was reflecting on that. Uh, and then, it dawned on me that two years ago we were 3-1 at this point, and uh, you put it in perspective, it’s about life...not how you start but how you finish. We know what happened a couple of years ago, so three-quarters of the season is still left to go and, uh, you know, we have to find a way to win."

Taking on the 0-4 Houston Texans this Sunday might be a good place to start.

Another issue Khan spoke about Monday was the team’s future playing a game in London.

He said the contract with the league for London games has expired and of course, this season’s games in London were canceled and brought back to Jacksonville.

Khan said he wants to keep pursuing things like the London game because it brings in a lot of money and keeps the Jaguars viable in the smaller Jacksonville market.