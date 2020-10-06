Businesses raise money for LGBTQ+ community after pandemic cancels Jacksonville Pride

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The first weekend in October is usually when Jacksonville celebrates LGBTQ+ Pride. The COVID-19 pandemic altered those plans as Pride was canceled.

Thousands would pack Riverside and participate in the Pride Parade and a block party, raising money for the LGBTQ+ youth organizations, local businesses and more.

Now, local restaurants, businesses and nightclubs are trying to raise money for the community while keeping social distancing in mind.

Below are some local events and fundraising opportunities to give money to non-profit organizations to help keep them running smoothly.

Hamburger Mary’s Jacksonville held events last weekend, raising money for the LGBT+ community.

The bar and restaurant holds Charity BINGO and fundraising events every month.

He stars come out this weekend reservations are available online or calling 9045512048. Walkins welcome Posted by Hamburger Mary's JAX on Friday, October 2, 2020

InCahoots Nightclub is holding Pride Nights this weekend to raise money for local entertainers within the LGBT+ community.

The owner posted this message on Facebook: “Sadly, due to COVID-19, the Pride Committee was forced to cancel our Pride Parade & Festival. It was def the right thing to do, but it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t celebrate at all! RIGHT!?! So, ALL NEXT WEEK Incahoots will be Celebrating our Pride nights! So break out the crazy Pride shirts, hats Beads and more and come celebrate with us!”

🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 HAPPY PRIDE MONTH JACKSONVILLE 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍🌈 Sadly, Due to Covid, the Pride Comittee was forced to Cancel our Pride... Posted by InCahoots Nightclub on Friday, October 2, 2020

Metro Entertainment Complex in Jacksonville is holding a Pride event on Oct. 16.

The owner told News4Jax he wants to help all those affected by the pandemic.

Metro Entertainment Complex

JASMYN, a non-profit organization that supports and empowers LGBTQ+ young (ages 13-23) by creating safe space, providing health and wholeness services, and offering youth development opportunities is always raising money in our community.

Click here to donate or for more information.

#HappyPride, Jacksonville! It's #LGBTQHistoryMonth and we've got a lot of work to do. We stand on the shoulders of... Posted by JASMYN on Thursday, October 1, 2020

Let's say HEY for these awesome Diversity Leader Sponsors for the 14th Annual Coming Out Day Breakfast! This group... Posted by JASMYN on Monday, October 5, 2020

Did we miss anything? Email CLuter@wjxt.com to be added to the list.