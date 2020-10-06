Glynn County Health Department to hold drive-thru flu vaccination clinics

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – It’s unknown what kind of impact COVID-19 will have on the flu season, so health officials say getting vaccinated against the flu this year is more important than ever.

That’s why the Glynn County Health Department will hold drive-thru flu vaccination clinics from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Oct. 8 and 15. Both will take place at the health department, located at 2747 Fourth Street, and no appointment is necessary.

Flu vaccinations are also available at the health department by appointment during regular hours. Call 912-264-3961 to schedule an appointment. Everyone entering the health department over age 2 will be screened for COVID-19 and must wear a face mask.

The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone over 6 months old. According to health officials, vaccination is particularly important for those at high risk of complications from flu, including adults 65 and older, children younger than age 5, pregnant women, and people with chronic health conditions, such as asthma and diabetes. It takes about two weeks after getting a flu shot for the vaccine to provide the body protection against the flu.

“It stands to reason that getting COVID-19 and the flu at or about the same time could be dangerous. High levels of COVID-19 and flu could also take a tremendous toll on our health care system,” said Lawton Davis, MD, health director for the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Coastal Health District. “Getting the flu vaccine reduces your chances of getting the flu and that, in turn, helps protect all of us.”

Everyday preventive actions to prevent the spread of the flu are also recommended, such as staying home if you’re sick, sneezing and coughing into your elbow, washing hands frequently, and avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

To get more information on the flu or to download the vaccine consent form ahead of time, visit gachd.org/flu.