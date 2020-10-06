77ºF

SeaWorld welcomes a new baby dolphin

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

SeaWorld Orlando announces birth of baby dolphin on September 29

ORLANDO, Fla. – Welcome to the family!

On Tuesday, September 29, guests at SeaWorld got a glimpse of something truly special when first-time dolphin mom Bree gave birth to her calf at SeaWorld Orlando’s dolphin nursery, SeaWorld said.

The Zoological team, who specializes in dolphin care, is keeping a close eye on Bree and her calf.

SeaWorld made the announcement on social media.

“We have exciting news! Bree, the Atlantic bottlenose dolphin, became a new mother recently. Join us in welcoming the newest member of the family.”

SeaWorld’s team of veterinarians and animal care experts will provide the newborn dolphin 24/7 care.

