SeaWorld welcomes a new baby dolphin

ORLANDO, Fla. – Welcome to the family!
On Tuesday, September 29, guests at SeaWorld got a glimpse of something truly special when first-time dolphin mom Bree gave birth to her calf at SeaWorld Orlando’s dolphin nursery, SeaWorld said.
The Zoological team, who specializes in dolphin care, is keeping a close eye on Bree and her calf.
SeaWorld made the announcement on social media.
“We have exciting news! Bree, the Atlantic bottlenose dolphin, became a new mother recently. Join us in welcoming the newest member of the family.”
SeaWorld’s team of veterinarians and animal care experts will provide the newborn dolphin 24/7 care.
Dolphin Birth | SeaWorld Orlando
We have exciting news! Bree, the Atlantic bottlenose dolphin, became a new mother recently. Join us in welcoming the newest member of the family. 🐬Posted by SeaWorld Orlando on Monday, October 5, 2020