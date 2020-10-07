Duval County school leaders hope families will remain vigilant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As it has been since students returned from summer break, COVID-19 continues to be a topic of conversation for Duval County School District leaders.

On Tuesday night, keeping students protected from the coronavirus was discussed during a school board meeting.

While considering the COVID-19 testing contract, Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene gave a presentation showing that there has been a 9% increase in resignations among school staff during the pandemic.

While updating the school district’s dashboard that tracks reported COVID-19 cases in brick and mortar schools, she showed to date that 1,256 students and staff members have been quarantined.

Elizabeth Anderson, the school board vice chair, said the district will continue to keep risk management protocols in place, but she pleaded with families to stay vigilant by using face coverings and remaining socially distanced.

“I just want to continue to remind everyone that our buildings are getting more and more crowded," she said. “We’re coming into cold and flu season, and we just need to make sure that we don’t lose sight, that our health and safety and life is important.”

Board members approved the source of supply contract for COVID-19 testing among the district’s employees.