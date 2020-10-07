Man in viral ‘Dreams’ video gifted new truck from Ocean Spray

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho – A man, who creates wholesome videos on TikTok, was just gifted a truck from Ocean Spray.

It all started when a video from Nathan Apodaca went viral. The video was of him riding his longboard while drinking Ocean Spray juice to the Fleetwood Mac song “Dreams.”

The video currently has nearly 27 million views on TikTok.

Multiple people posted similar videos, including Mick Fleetwood himself! Ocean Spray decided the viral video was worth a new truck!

“Thanks for the new wheels ocean spray!” Apodaca captioned on TikTok.