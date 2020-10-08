10.5 acre farm breaks ground in Moncrief food desert

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Clara White Mission will break ground on a new farmers market and training center on Thursday morning.

The new multi-use facility will be built at White Harvest Farms in Moncrief.

“It’s a learning farm,” said Mallory Schott, Farm Manager. “We want you to come out here, get some fresh air, get some exercise, and learn a little bit more about how to grow food yourself.”

The 10.5 acres farm is owned by the Clara White Mission. It grows a variety of fresh produce including butternut squash and mint. The farm also offers several different learning opportunities for people in the community through workshops, classes, and volunteer experience.

“We crave healthy, fresh, delicious food so it’s been a really good response to the farm so far,” explained Schott.

The Clara White Mission said the second phase will help improve access to fresh food for people in the community.

“It’s important to have a farmers market here on the Northside in Moncrief because there’s not a lot of good grocery stores and coupled with the lack of transportation often, it’s hard to get fresh food,” explained Schott.

The groundbreaking on the Farmers Market and Training Center is from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at White Harvest Farms, 4850 Moncrief Road.

The revamped farm and new farmers market is set to open in Summer 2021.

Clara White Mission relies on donations from generous community partners and members in order to operate. One year of services cost about half a million dollars. To support the mission, you can make a donation here.