After losing state funding, Starke youth facility raising money for gym repairs

STARKE, Fla. – An organization in Starke that offers programs for disadvantaged children and young adults is in need of repairs to its nearly 60-year-old gym.

Due to COVID-19, President Alicia McMillan says it lost $92,000 in state grant funding for a new roof and air conditioning for the gymnasium at the RJE Renaissance Center, a focal point in the community. sdf

“Our services have expanded to offer our disadvantaged youth summer camps, basketball tournaments, math and reading programs, and computer labs to build character and confidence with the future citizens of our community,” said McMillan, who oversees Concerned Citizens of Bradford County.

If you would like to donate towards the repairs, contact the Concerned Citizens of Bradford County at (904)-966-1100 or go to concernedcitizensofbradfordcounty.com.