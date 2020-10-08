Changes made to COVID-19 testing schedule at Camden County Health Department

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Coastal Health District is adjusting the COVID-19 testing schedule in Camden County as demand increases for flu vaccinations and other public health services.

Beginning next week, COVID-19 testing will be available every Tuesday by appointment at the Camden County Health Department, located at 905 Dilworth Street in St. Marys.

“We’ve seen a decline in COVID-19 testing numbers in our district, and the same is true statewide,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, health director of the Coastal Health District. “Even with a reduced schedule, we can meet the current demand. And if testing demand increases in the future, we’ll adjust accordingly.”

There are two options for scheduling an appointment for free COVID-19 testing through DPH. To schedule an appointment online, go to covid19.dph.ga.gov. To schedule by phone, call the COVID-19 Testing Call Center at 912-230-9744. The Call Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

For a list of free COVID-19 testing options through DPH in other counties, visit covid19.gachd.org.