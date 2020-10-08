87ºF

Emu captured after chasing people around Jacksonville’s westside

Emus run fast and can become aggressive

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Emu on the run, chasing people around Jacksonville’s westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An emu was loose and on the run Thursday afternoon near Cassie Road on the westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

One witness said the emu was chasing people around Hammond and Cahoon.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was called. Animal Control was also called to help wrangle the animal.

News4Jax used Sky4 to get a better view of the chase and we were able to see what happened next.

Crews were able to corral the large bird and, using nets, move it into a waiting trailer around 1 p.m.

Native to Australia, emus are the largest living bird after the ostrich and can reach up to nearly 100 pounds and a height of almost six feet. They run fast and can become aggressive.

