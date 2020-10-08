Jimmy Buffett concert in Jacksonville postponed by a year again

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jimmy Buffett fans in Jacksonville will now have to wait another year to see the iconic musician and his band in town.

Yes, another year delay for the singer-songwriter.

After his 2019 show was postponed to Dec. 8, 2020, due to Buffett’s shoulder surgery and recovery time, that show, too, has now been delayed. No reason is stated for the change.

Now, Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will rock VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Dec. 7, 2021, according to Buffett’s website.

His Oct. 15 show at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Okla., is also canceled.

According to Buffett’s website, tickets are next available for his show on April 15, 2021 in North Charleston, SC.