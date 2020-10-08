Lowe’s to offer curbside trick-or-treating this Halloween

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ready for a sweet treat?

Lowe’s announced the launch of its curbside trick-or-treating event at its stores across the country.

The event will run from 6-7 p.m. on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29.

Starting Oct. 10, families can reserve a spot online. Costumes are welcome, but are not required.

Space is limited, so be sure to choose your location and event date to save your spot for free sweet treats and a kid-sized pumpkin.

There are 10 locations in our area that are participating. There are six locations in Duval County, two in Clay County, one in Nassau County and one in Camden County.

Click here to find a Lowe’s location near you.