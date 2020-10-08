Police: Jacksonville Zaxby’s employee accidentally shoots self

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A young man who works at a Jacksonville Zaxby’s was handling his firearm when it inadvertently discharged Wednesday night at the restaurant, firing a shot that struck his leg, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. York, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the Zaxby’s on Roosevelt Boulevard shortly before 9:30 p.m. He said that no patrons were inside the business at the time the weapon discharged.

York said there were at least 10 other employees inside, but none of them witnessed what happened. He called the shooting accidental.

“As he was prepared to leave the business to be picked up by family members, the gun went off and struck him in the leg,” York said. “The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.”

The person shot was not identified. York did not have an exact age, but said he was “18 or older.”