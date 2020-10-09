Student shot at Ribault High School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A student at Ribault High School was hospitalized Friday afternoon after “a discharge of a firearm” at the school, according to a Duval County Public Schools spokeswoman.

The school said the student had non-life-threatening injuries and person who had the gun is in custody.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue confirmed there was a transport from campus, but told News4Jax it was an adult with a serious injury.

JFRD would not confirm the nature of the injury.

Duval County schools also couldn’t provide any additional information.

“We’re working to learn more information and are in the process of informing families,” spokeswoman Laureen Ricks sent out at 2:44 p.m.

News4Jax viewers sent photos of Duval County School Board police and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on campus. We’re told the school board police were taking the lead in the investigation.

We have a crew headed to the school to learn more.