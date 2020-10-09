Chartwells holding 5 hiring events in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Chartwells, a foodservice company for the students at Duval County Public Schools, is holding five separate hiring events in October.

The job fair will be hiring workers for Duval County Public Schools' cafeterias for food service roles.

According to an event notice, employees will "only work day shifts, no nights, no weekends, paid sick leave, paid holidays, and many other benefits available.”

Full- and part-time positions are available. The company will be interviewing and offering jobs on the spot at these job fairs.

Here are the dates and times of the job fairs:

Saturday, Oct. 10 from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Edward H. White High School

Monday, Oct. 12 from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. at Andrew Jackson High School

Tuesday, Oct. 13 from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. at YMCA on Old Kings Road South

Monday, Oct. 19 from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. at Andrew Jackson High School

Tuesday, Oct. 20 from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. at DCPS Nutrition Service Center

Social distancing and CDC guidelines must be followed at all job fairs.

If you can’t make it to the job fair events, you can also apply here.