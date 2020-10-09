Fishweir principal wins ‘Elementary Principal of the Year’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – October is National Principals Month, and one principal stood out from the rest.

Fishweir Elementary School principal Kimberly M. Dennis won Elementary Principal of the Year in Duval County!

On Friday, the school held a celebration for Dennis. She walked up to Fishweir Elementary School on a red carpet, received flowers, balloons, and was showered with cheers and love.

Fishweir Elementary PTA posted on Facebook to celebrate saying, "CONGRATULATIONS! Mrs. Dennis is now the new Elementary Principal of the Year for Duval County and we could not be more thrilled for her. Thank you for taking care of our Fishweir Family. We love you and you truly deserve this.”

Principals are known for guiding and supporting students and schools in large and small ways every day.

Congratulations! Click here to learn more about Mrs. Dennis.