2 dead, 1 injured in deadly crash at Roosevelt Blvd. and Plymouth St.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At 2:09 a.m Sunday, Jacksonville Sheriffs Office responded to a traffic crash at the 1100 block of Roosevelt Blvd where it intersects with Plymouth Street.

When they arrived at the scene one person was deceased and two were in life-threatening condition.

Both injured individuals were transported to the local hospital, where one of the two died from their injuries. The other is still in critical condition.

Traffic Homicide is currently conducting an investigation into the incident and will make any follow-up determinations. Roosevelt Blvd. and Plymouth Street will be closed while the initial investigation is being conducted.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to please contact JSO at (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477), to remain anonymous.