OREO releases limited edition rainbow cookies celebrating LGBTQ+ History Month

On Friday, OREO released its most colorful cookies yet in celebration of LGBTQ+ History Month. The company teamed up with PFLAG to create the limited edition rainbow cookies supporting the organization’s #ProudParent platform.
OREO announced the cookies on Twitter, saying they will not be sold in stores. Instead, OREO says these rainbow cookies will only be given to those who have done acts that support the LGBTQ+ community and have joined the Proud Parent platform.
On their , PFLAG wrote this about the sweet partnership with OREO:
PFLAG stands for “Parent, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays”. With over 400 chapters and 200,000 members and supporters, it’s considered the first and largest organization supporting LGBTQ+ people, their families, and allies.