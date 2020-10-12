Ladder going up: Jaxson de Ville, firefighters visit sick kids

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Firefighters and the one and only Jaxson de Ville of the Jaguars went for a visit with the kids at Wolfson Children’s Hospital in downtown Jacksonville.

It was all to cheer up the kids who are hospitalized while they battle cancers and other serious illnesses.

Jaxson DeVille is getting ready to ladder up with @jfrdjax to visit the kiddos at Wolfson Children’s Hospital @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/LVZZdjJ8BA — WJXT4 EmilyBoyer (@Wjxt4EmilyBoyer) October 12, 2020

Keeping in-line with pandemic precautions for people who are immunocompromised, firefighters hoisted Jaxson de Ville onto the fire ladder truck and waved to the kids through the window.

“I can’t tell you how much this means to the kids. Their smiles are ear to ear, and it’s so important we provide them these opportunities just to be kids, especially during treatment," said Vice President of Patient Care Services Cicely Brooks said.

After the window visit, Jaxson de Ville went inside to visit with kids and hand out ice-cream sandwiches.