Man shot in burglary of Jacksonville Beach business, police say

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – An early Monday break-in at a Jacksonville Beach business ended in gunfire with one person shot, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

Officers were called to a burglary-in-progress at the business located near the intersection 3rd Street North and 14th Avenue North shortly before 2:30 a.m. Monday, the police department said. When police arrived, they learned the business owner had shot the burglary suspect, who took off.

The burglary suspect, identified as 30-year-old Daniel Ifeanyi Nwobi, was found about a block away from the business, according to police. Police said Nwobi was treated at the scene and taken to Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville. He’s charged with burglary and criminal mischief.

Police did not immediately release additional details about the case, citing an active investigation.

A search of Duval County court records shows Nwobi recently completed court-ordered probation after pleading no contest in September 2019 to charges of dealing in stolen property and false verification of ownership on a pawn broker’s form. He was also found guilty in May 2019 of petit theft.