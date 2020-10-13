Conchata Ferrell, ‘Two and a Half Men’ actress, dead at 77

Actress Conchata Ferrell passed away on October 12 at the age of 77.
Deadline reports her death was a result of complications following a cardiac arrest.
She is said to have died peacefully surrounded by friends and family at Sherman Oaks Hospital in Sherman Oaks, California.
Ferrell is known for her role as “no-nonsense housekeeper” Berta on the hit CBS comedy Two and a Half Men.
We are saddened by the loss of Conchata Ferrell and are grateful for the years she brought us laughs as Berta which will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/pGQaQveSxm— Warner Bros. TV (@warnerbrostv) October 13, 2020