Conchata Ferrell, ‘Two and a Half Men’ actress, dead at 77

Actress Conchata Ferrell passed away on October 12 at the age of 77.

Deadline reports her death was a result of complications following a cardiac arrest.

She is said to have died peacefully surrounded by friends and family at Sherman Oaks Hospital in Sherman Oaks, California.

Ferrell is known for her role as “no-nonsense housekeeper” Berta on the hit CBS comedy Two and a Half Men.

