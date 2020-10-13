JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You still have time to fill out the U.S. Census if you haven’t done so already.

The deadline to provide your response has been extended until Oct. 31, so there’s no excuse not to take a few minutes to complete it and make sure you’re counted.

But if you think skipping it won’t make a difference, you’d be wrong – because $1.5 trillion in funding is up for grabs for cities and counties across the country.

Just ask Denise Marzullo, president of the Early Learning Coalition of Duval County. Marzullo estimated Florida lost out on roughly $67 million in additional funding for childcare every year over the last decade due to the lack of responses to the previous Census.

“It’s longer wait lists, it’s less money coming to childcare providers to help spend on quality education efforts, more money for our teachers, so it really is critical – especially for our families in our low-income (range) that are working and in school – to complete the Census,” Marzullo said.

Now, let’s say you don’t have children, so childcare funding doesn’t move the needle for you. Not filling out the Census will still affect you. As Fire Chief Keith Powers notes, first responders rely on Census data to craft evacuation plans in case a hurricane comes creeping up Florida’s coast.

“There’s a lot of important on that side, but on the other side, there’s some federal grants that really affect us and affect (the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department),” Powers said. “That allows us to buy protective equipment for our first responders.”

Low response rates aren’t limited to just one or two of our neighborhoods. According to figures released by the city of Jacksonville, the following ZIP codes have low response rates: 32202, 32205, 32206, 32209, 32210, 32211, 32216, 32217, 32221.

So, if you’re reading this and you know you haven’t done the Census yet, what are you waiting for? You can fill out the Census by going to 2020census.gov or by calling 844-330-2020.