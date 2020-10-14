Pumpkin packed with explosives found near Starke business

First responders in Starke had their hands full with an unusual call Wednesday, even by 2020′s standards: a pumpkin packed with explosives was found behind a business.

The Starke Police Department announced the discovery in a Facebook post about 1:30 p.m., saying the pyrotechnic pumpkin was found behind the Tractor Supply Co. located on Walnut Street.

Police said the pumpkin, which was loaded with approximately two pounds of unidentified explosives, was found directly beneath some power lines.

“Due to the substance being activated,” police said, fire and rescue crews were brought in case they were needed as the Alachua County bomb squad dealt with the explosives.

Additional details about the discovery weren’t immediately available.