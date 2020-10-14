Walk down memory lane with MOSH’s Toytopia exhibit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Museum of Science and History in Jacksonville is unveiling a new exhibit.

Toytopia is MOSH’s first new exhibit since March 2019. Toytopia will replace the Dinosaurs Around the World exhibit.

Toytopia satisfies the curiosity of toy lovers with beautiful, compelling, fun, and informative displays, and offers an immersive experience in which to explore the history of toy making. The family-oriented exhibition puts on display some of the world’s most iconic toys.

Visitors to the museum will learn about the evolution of toys throughout the 20th century, but the learning goes hands on as guest can witness a giant K-next ferris wheel, play arcade games from the 1970s and 1980s, and tour a life-size dollhouse.

“This exhibit is really fun. We’ve got a lot of stuff for families of all ages. This exhibit focuses on the history of toys so it’s got that big nostalgia factor,” said MOSH Education Manager Alec Warren.

The exhibit also features the world’s largest etch a sketch.

Toytopia opens to the public Saturday and runs through May 6, 2021.