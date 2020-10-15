Rookie Jacksonville officer fired after domestic battery charge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An officer who’d been with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office less than a year is no longer on the force after he was charged with domestic battery, Undersheriff Pat Ivey announced Thursday.

Officer Jonathon Hunt, 27, was hired in November 2019 and because he was still in his probationary period, he has no civil service protections and was fired shortly after his arrest, Ivey explained.

Hunt is charged with second-degree misdemeanor domestic violence battery.

Ivey did not provide any information on the victim’s age, gender or relationship to Hunt, citing Marsy’s Law.

Hunt had no previous incidents in his short time with JSO.

Hunt is the ninth JSO employee arrested in 2020 -- along with three other officers, three corrections officers and two civilian employees.

If you or someone you know is or has been a victim of domestic violence or abuse, there are resources available: