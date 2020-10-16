Annual pumpkin patch opens in St. Augustine after trucking shortage causes delay

ST. AUGSTINE, Fla. – The annual pumpkin patch at First United Methodist Church in St. Augustine is officially open.

Youth Director, Jayce Ginn, said their pumpkin shipment was delayed.

“I don’t know exactly what is going on but the company said there is a national trucking shortage,” explained Ginn. “They said because of hurricanes and Covid, they have had a hard time getting trucks so ours were delated a week and we felt lucky to get them because we didn’t know if we would or not.”

This is the 24th year the church organized the pumpkin patch to fundraise for its children and youth programs.

“I think there is a nostalgic quality to it,” said Ginn. “Pumpkin patches seem kind of like a timeless thing and it being in downtown historic St. Augustine and to lay it out over the church like this, they just look cool and so it brightens the side of the road here.”

Brittany Steen and her son River were among the first customers this season.

“We are just trying to build tradition as a family and get him excited about fall,” said Steen.

The pumpkin patch is open from 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. every day. The prices vary by pumpkin size.