Down Syndrome Association host buddy walk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Down Syndrome Association of Jacksonville hosted its 18th annual Buddy Walk Saturday. This years walk was socially distanced. Participants walked one mile at a location of their choice then could opt to attend small socially distanced gatherings.

Proceeds from the event helped the nonprofit critical resources.

This year’s fundraising goal is $255,000. The Down Syndrome Association is asking the public for help reaching its fundraising goal by visiting DSAJ.org or text Extra2020 to 44-321.