Police arrest 2 for burglary after finding wallets with licenses at the scene

OCALA, Fla. – Two Florida men are behind bars after the Marion County Sheriff’s Office says they left their wallets with driver’s licenses at the scene of a burglary.

The Sheriff’s Office says Robert Hobby, 41 and Marcus Reeves, 23, face 14 charges total for grand theft and burglary.

The Sheriff’s Office the duo broke into convenience stores and stole cigarettes and lottery tickets. In addition to leaving their wallets and licenses behind the two were seen on surveillance cameras smoking the stolen cigarettes in the stores.