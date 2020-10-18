Fatal shooting in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JSO and JFRD responded to a call on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m in reference to a shooting. When they arrived on scene they found a man on the ground of the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.

They attempted to assess the victim and help him but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit responded and are the ones conducting the investigation.

They have one witness who located the victim, called the police and attempted life saving measures. Detectives are currently reviewing the witnesses story and are canvassing video surveillance.

Police are asking that anyone with information contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500, or email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or CrimeStoppers at 866-845-tips.