Florida tops 16,000 resident deaths in coronavirus pandemic

With dozens of additional deaths reported each day, more than 16,000 Florida residents have now died of COVID-19, according to numbers released Monday by the state Department of Health.

Florida reported 54 resident deaths Monday, bringing the total to 16,021. The state also reported 1,707 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 756,727 since the outbreak began in Florida in March.

Eight of the deaths reported Monday happened in Northeast Florida counties — three in Duval, two in Flager and Alachua and one in Union County. The youngest reported death was a 70-year-old man in Jacksonville. j

The largest number of resident deaths have occurred in Southeast Florida, where Miami-Dade County has had 3,547, Broward County has had 1,515, and Palm Beach County has had 1,497, the Department of Health numbers show. The next-highest numbers are in Pinellas County, with 801 resident deaths, and Hillsborough County, with 751. Also hard-hit have been nursing homes and assisted living facilities. As of Monday, the state reported 6,496 deaths involving long-term care residents and staff members.

Over the past eight months, more than 5.7 million test results have been reported to the Florida Health Department, with the vast majority of them testing negative for the virus. The overall infection rate over that period was slightly more than 13%. State officials say the positivity rate associated with the cases reported on Monday was 4.9%, near the average daily rate for the last 10 days.

Florida and Duval County daily cases since June 1