Published: October 19, 2020, 7:24 am Updated: October 19, 2020, 7:30 am

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Heavy delays were reported on Monday morning after a crash on the Mathews Bridge in Jacksonville.

It could take you longer to get to work as a result.

The left lane ends near the middle of the bridge due to a vehicle accident.

Avoid the Matthews Bridge and take the Hart Bridge if possible.

We are working to learn more information.