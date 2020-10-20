Cheers! Engine 15 reaches deal to keep beer flowing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It looks like the owners of Engine 15 Brewing won’t have to tap out next month after all.

A day after saying the future of the Jacksonville Beach brewery was in jeopardy due to a lease dispute, the owners said Tuesday they’ve reached an agreement with their landlord to keep their doors open and beer flowing. They chalked up the stalemate to a misunderstanding.

“Today we are happy to report that the beer is not only half full but overflowing!” the owners said in a Facebook post. “We have cleared up what can be best described as a miscommunication with our landlord and have come to a lease agreement that works for both of us.”

That means the brewery will stay at the same Beach Boulevard location it has called home for more than a decade since first opening in 2010.

The announcement represents a 180-degree turn from the day before. In a Facebook post Monday, the owners said they were unable to agree with their landlord on terms for a new lease after their previous lease expired in May. That’s no longer the case.

“We are thankful to have a landlord that’s investing in the property and adding great businesses to the center. We look forward to continuing to work with Hakimian Holdings for years to come," the owners said Tuesday.

To toast the new deal, Engine 15 is giving out a free pint to customers who come in Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. The brewery also plans to carry on with its Pumpkin Palooza celebration on Friday afternoon, which will feature a pumpkin-flavored beer and bites.