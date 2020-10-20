Florida averages 3,000 new COVID-19 cases a day over last week

Florida reported another 3,662 coronavirus cases in data released Tuesday by the state health department. That pushed Florida’s total to 760,389 cases since the pandemic began.

Over the last several weeks, Florida’s daily average of cases has steadily crept higher and is now at 3,091 cases a day over the last seven days.

Duval County added 181 new cases Tuesday for a total of 33,132. Alachua County added 79 cases and now sits at 9,575.

Florida also reported another 86 deaths in Tuesday’s data -- three of those were in Northeast Florida. Alachua, Duval and Union counties each added one more COVID-19 death.

The state has now reported 16,308 deaths in the last seven months.

The largest number of resident deaths have occurred in Southeast Florida, where Miami-Dade County has had 3,561, Broward County has had 1,517, and Palm Beach County has had 1,510, the Department of Health numbers show. The next-highest numbers are in Pinellas County, with 803 resident deaths, and Hillsborough County, with 754. Also hard-hit have been nursing homes and assisted living facilities. As of Tuesday, the state reported 6,518 deaths involving long-term care residents and staff members.

Over the past eight months, more than 5.7 million test results have been reported to the Florida Health Department, with the vast majority of them testing negative for the virus. The overall infection rate over that period was slightly more than 13%. State officials say the positivity rate associated with the cases reported on Monday was 6.17%, slightly over the average daily rate for the last 10 days.

Florida and Duval County daily cases since June 1

The News Service of Florida and Associated Press contributed to this report.