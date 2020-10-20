76ºF

JSO: Shooting victim found dead inside SUV in Brentwood

Jacksonville police say they believe shooting occurred at different location

Jacksonville police investigate a death Tuesday in the Brentwood neighborhood.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man died Tuesday in the Brentwood neighborhood after being shot, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers said they responded about 2 p.m. to West 41st Street, just west of Main Street, where they found a man, who had been shot, inside a white SUV. Police said the man died at the scene.

Investigators said they believe the shooting occurred at a different location and then the man drove to a family member’s house. They said it’s unclear what led up to the shooting, but they believe it probably occurred somewhere in the area of Main Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

