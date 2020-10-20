Navy hospital on Jacksonville’s Westside to hold training exercise

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Residents on Jacksonville’s Westside or along the St. Johns River might hear what sounds like explosions and gunfire coming from the Naval Air Station this week.

Don’t be alarmed.

The hospital at the base is holding a training exercise from Wednesday through Friday.

The training will be from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. It includes simulated explosions and simulated gunfire.

The training is part of the Tactical Combat Casualty Care program and it’s meant to prepare medical professionals at Naval Hospital Jacksonville to perform their jobs under battlefield conditions.