Target to offer another round bonuses to frontline employees

Staff, News4Jax

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

A Target employee returns shopping carts from the parking lot, in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 16, 2020. American shoppers ramped up their spending on store purchases by a record 17.7% from April to May, delivering a dose of energy for retailers that have been reeling since the coronavirus shut down businesses, flattened the economy and paralyzed consumers during the previous two months. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Target announced that more than 350,000 of its employees will receive $200 bonuses.

The company says this is its fourth round of pay incentives as the pandemic continues.

Target has spent nearly one billion dollars on workers well-being, healthy and safety so far this year. That’s on top of several pay raises to motivate its employees who are unable to work from home.

Aside from its bonuses, the company also raised its starting wage to $15 this summer.

The bonuses will go to Target team members who work at all of its stores and distribution centers by early November.

