Target to offer another round bonuses to frontline employees

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Target announced that more than 350,000 of its employees will receive $200 bonuses.

The company says this is its fourth round of pay incentives as the pandemic continues.

Target has spent nearly one billion dollars on workers well-being, healthy and safety so far this year. That’s on top of several pay raises to motivate its employees who are unable to work from home.

Aside from its bonuses, the company also raised its starting wage to $15 this summer.

The bonuses will go to Target team members who work at all of its stores and distribution centers by early November.