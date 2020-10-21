Alachua County Sheriff’s Office investigating voter intimidation emails

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday it is investigating after multiple reports of voter intimidation via email.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office said it is aware of an “email that is circulating, purported to be from the Proud Boys,” a far-right fascist group.

“In the email, the sender claims to have personal information and directs the receiver how to vote or there will be consequences,” according to the post.

The Sheriff’s Office said the email appears to be a scam.

CBS News and Vice News reported that the source code embedded in some of the emails shows the message came from IP addresses linked to servers in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Estonia.

A Proud Boy Chairman denied any connection to the email, telling the Miami Herald the email was “spoofed.”

The Herald spoke to a student at the University of Florida who received one of the emails.

“Thankfully, they messed up at the end,” she said. “I know there is no way for them to know who I actually vote for.”

The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections said it is aware of the email and is working with the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security.

“If any individual engages in any form of voter intimidation, our office will refer the case to state and federal law enforcement,” the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections said in a media release. “We are committed to providing a safe and secure voting process for all voters.”

For more information, contact the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections at 352-374-5252.