Police searching for man suspected of kidnapping ex-girlfriend in Glynn County

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – The Glynn County Police Department is searching for a man suspected of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend in Glynn County.

Officials said William Bolin may have taken Katy Morine from her residence.

Bolin is said to have a history of domestic abuse and Katy is believed to be in imminent danger.

If you have information regarding Bolin’s whereabouts, please contact Criminal Investigations at 912-554-7802.