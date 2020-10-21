80ºF

Georgia

Police searching for man suspected of kidnapping ex-girlfriend in Glynn County

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Glynn County, kidnapping, Georgia
Glynn County Police Department
Glynn County Police Department

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – The Glynn County Police Department is searching for a man suspected of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend in Glynn County.

Officials said William Bolin may have taken Katy Morine from her residence.

Bolin is said to have a history of domestic abuse and Katy is believed to be in imminent danger.

If you have information regarding Bolin’s whereabouts, please contact Criminal Investigations at 912-554-7802.

SUSPECTED KIDNAPPING ALERT Earlier today, a William Bolin was suspected of kidnapping his ex girlfriend Katy Morine...

Posted by Glynn County Police Department on Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: