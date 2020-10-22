Jacksonville family speaks out after 19-year-old killed by police outside Chicago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A devastated Jacksonville family is demanding answers after a 19-year-old was shot and killed by police during a traffic stop outside of Chicago.

“This is just something that I see on the news or on TV and think it’ll never happen to me. Now I’m a victim of the same thing. My mother has lost her son. Another African-American family is broken,” Marcellis Stinnette’s sister, Zhanellis Banks said.

Waukegan Police said the incident began shortly before midnight Tuesday when an officer began to investigate a report of a suspicious vehicle, but the car drove off.

Sometime later, another officer spotted the car. According to police, as the officer approached on foot, the car reversed and the officer fired his pistol, he said, out of fear for his safety.

Stinnette, a 19-year-old passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene. His girlfriend, Tafara Williams, who was driving the car, is now in the hospital with serious injuries.

Stinnette’s family said they have since heard conflicting stories, including one from a possible witness. The family said they’re bringing Stinnette’s body back to Jacksonville for burial.

“At this point, I’ve cried all my tears. We’re ready for justice. we’re ready for reform. This can’t happen to another family,” Banks said.

Body camera and squad car video were turned over to the Illinois State Police.

Police confirmed no weapons were found in the vehicle.

Stinnette attended Terry Parker High School in Jacksonville and had moved to Chicago a year ago.